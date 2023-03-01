A body has been found in the search for a missing baby after an extensive search by police in Sussex. It comes after two missing people were arrested by officers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say the remains of a baby were found today. They gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were found in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday morning. They had disappeared in January with police making several appeals for information about their whereabouts including that of their baby, who was thought to be days old when the couple went missing.

The pair were both initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect. On Tuesday afternoon, police said both had been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They remain in custody. Police said on Wednesday they had sought a 36-hour extension to continue questioning the pair.

Officers spent most of Tuesday and Wednesday scouring an allotment, golf course and nearby woodland and wild park. The search also included helicopters, drones and police dogs in a bid to find the missing infant.

More than 200 officers were tasked with searching for the missing infant over the past two days, with police saying the risk to the baby was “extremely high”.

Hundreds of officers from Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police have been searching tirelessly across an extensive area over two days. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: "The police searches for the baby continue; we must consider that the baby has come to serious harm.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now leading enquiries to locate the baby because of the resources, technology and expertise available to them in very complex investigations.This is a hugely difficult and painstaking search operation covering a vast area of some 90 square miles.

“We are using every resource we have at our disposal to find the baby; the police helicopter, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones are being used to assist Met and Sussex Police officers who have worked through the night into today. Specifically we have conducted searches in Newhaven and open areas to the east and north of Brighton including the South Downs.

“Members of the public can expect to see search teams working over the next few days. Support from the public has been vital during the course of the investigation so far and will continue to be.

“I would reiterate that members of the public can help us by remaining vigilant, and reporting any suspicious behaviour or items found in their gardens, outbuildings and sheds, between 8 January and Constance and Mark’s arrest. Equally if you are out walking in these areas and you discover something you think we should know about, please don’t hesitate to contact us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Constance Marten, 35, and her ex-convict boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen in the early hours of the morning on January 8 in Newhaven, East Sussex. The couple sparked a police hunt after being spotted leaving a burning car on foot on the M61 near Bolton earlier in the month with their newborn baby. They are then believed to have travelled to Liverpool, Essex and London.

Last month (January) detectives offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to Ms Marten’s and Mr Gordon’s whereabouts. She comes from a wealthy family with connections to the royals, and has lived an isolated life since meeting her lover Gordon in 2016. He was previously imprisoned in the USA for rape.

