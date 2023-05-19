Carrie Johnson, the wife of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced via social media that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In an Instagram post, Mrs. Johnson said: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.”

“Wilf is excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming… She soon will!”

It will be the former Mayor of London’s eighth child in total, and his third with current wife Carrie, who already share Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson (3) and Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson (1) together.

He has Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler, Milo Arthur Johnson, Cassia Peaches Johnson and Theodore Apollo Johnson with Marina Wheeler and Stephanie Macintyre with Helen Macintyre.

Boris and Carrie, who is the daughter of Matthew Symonds, co-founder of The Independent newspaper, got married in 2021 in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by 30 guests. She first worked with Johnson in 2012 on his successful second London mayoral campaign.

