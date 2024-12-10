Martin and Roman Kemp get in on the great chocolate debate that's been swirling throughout the nation | Celebrations

Shock research has found the divisive Bounty is NOT the nation's most-disliked chocolate in a tub of Celebrations.

Mars has fallen into last place when it comes to the UK’s rankings and the comprehensive study of 4,000 people saw Maltesers deemed the best of the bunch.

Four in 10 (43 per cent) selected the malty chocolate treat as their favourite, putting it ahead of Galaxy in second place on 34 per cent.

But a mini-Mars was selected by just 18 per cent as their favourite.

Galaxy was well-represented in the top listings, with the caramel version placing third, with Snickers in fourth.

Bounty rounded out the top five, ahead of Twix, Milky Way and then Mars.

This was true across the UK except for Belfast, where 91 per cent like a Mars and rarely leave it until last in the tub.

Maltesers announced as London's top choice of Celebration | Celebrations

A classic Christmas debate

The research was commissioned by Celebrations themselves, which is inviting all chocolate lovers to join the debate this Christmas using the hashtag #MyFavourite.

The study also found Londoners in particular have an abiding love for the Malteser.

To celebrate, Roman and Martin Kemp took to London’s streets in a festive rickshaw to declare Maltesers as the city’s top pick.

Roman Kemp said: “Nothing says Christmas like an argument over the chocolate tub.

“Whether it’s about who gets the last one or why no one’s eating the Bounty, the debates are endless.

“I’m firmly on Team Maltesers, but Dad is very much Team Twix.”

The research went on to find 14 percent of people feel Christmas simply wouldn’t be the same without a debate over which chocolate rules the tub.

A third (33 per cent) admit they also have a ‘first pick’ they’ll target as soon as the packaging is opened.

With more than a tenth (12 per cent) of families going through disputes around who gets first pick when the seal is broken.

But 20 per cent believe everyone involved should get to choose one chocolate, before anybody is allowed to dip in for seconds.

The best celebrations - ranked:

Maltesers Galaxy Galaxy Caramel Snickers Bounty Twix Milky Way Mars