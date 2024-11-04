BrewDog has hidden 60 advent calendars across the UK for craft beer lovers to find

With just seven weeks to the big day, Britain's biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is spreading some early Christmas cheer with the return of its Treasure Hunt!

For one week from Monday 4th November, BrewDog is hiding 60 of its iconic Advent Calendars in 20 selected bars across the UK for craft beer fans to find. With three calendars up for grabs in each participating bar, the race is on.

BrewDog will post daily clues on its X and Instagram Stories, for each participating bar, so look out for your local! Once a follower has identified the location, they’ll have to walk into the participating bar and shout “I’m very clever and I’ve cracked the clue” before they’re allowed to search the venue for the Advent Calendar! If all prizes have been retrieved, the runner-up(s) will get a free pint of Cold Beer.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog says: “We’re very excited to be bringing back our Treasure Hunt campaign, and we’re delighted that it’s around our Advent Calendar, giving our followers the chance to get their hands on one.

We can’t wait to see everyone get involved with the clues on our social channels and try to work out where the Advent Calendars are hidden. Don’t forget to yell at the bar to bag yourself one!”

The Advent Treasure Hunt will be rolled out across BrewDog’s social media channels from Monday 4th November for one week only.

The BrewDog Advent Calendar is bursting with 24 x 330ml and 440ml cans plus a glass - one to enjoy each day of the December festive countdown. It includes celebrated staples such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Wingman, fan favourite Jack Hammer, as well as a selection of special Christmas-themed craft beers including Hoppy Christmas, and the exciting return of limited-edition film tie-in, Elf lager. For more information on BrewDog’s Advent Calendar, please visit: brewdog.com/products/craft-beer-advent-calendar-2024