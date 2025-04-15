BrewDog is giving away 5,000 cans at Edinburgh Waverley this Thursday
Fancy a free can of Wingman as an end of the week treat?
Britain’s biggest independent brewer, BrewDog, is giving away 5,000 warm cans of Wingman at Edinburgh Waverley station on Thursday 17th April, for people to pop in the fridge ready for Friday.
This giveaway is part of a huge consumer sampling the brewer is rolling out across the UK throughout April, with 20,000 cans up for grabs.
Spot the Wingman Mascot at Edinburgh Waverley this Thursday between 2pm and 7pm to grab your freebie.
To find out more about Brewdog, please visit: https://brewdog.com/