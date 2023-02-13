News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Study lists Brits top everyday stresses including traffic, waking up late and deciding what to wear

A study of 2,000 people in the UK has revealed the top 50 everyday stresses Brits face on a regular basis.

By Sam Johnson
1 hour ago - 3 min read

A new study has revealed 7.23am as the most stressful time of day with research finding the first ‘drama’ of the day typically happens by 8.18am. Topping the list of the top 50 everyday stresses people in the UK face is being stuck in traffic, followed by spilling something down clothing and dropping and smashing something accidentally.

According to the research, carried out by RESCUE Remedy, individuals experience an average of three stresses a day, with women having their first around 7:50am, while for men it’s around 8:43am. Other annoyances to make the list include forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket and realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zuzana Bustikova, from RESCUE Remedy, said: “Often when we think ‘drama’ we think big, but the research shows how much of an impact seemingly small niggles can have on our daily moods.

“We know that a poor night’s sleep can offset the whole day, and challenging days can often result in sleepless nights, so it’s no wonder that mornings are when the first drama is experienced.”

Most Popular

    The study also found that while 35% agreed little dramas are just part of life, a further 24% find it difficult to relax when they’re experiencing such woes. Zuzana Bustikova added: “More than ever, it’s important to understand what our body and mind are telling us and, whilst it’s not always easy, setting good habits like eating well, establishing a - somewhat - relaxing bedtime routine and making time to look after ourselves is crucial.

    “Taking small steps to build our emotional resilience, even on those difficult days, can make a huge difference in helping us live life to the fullest.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Top 50 everyday ‘stresses’ experienced by Brits 

    1. Stuck in traffic

    2. Spilling something down clothing e.g. food, drink, make-up, toothpaste etc

    3. Dropping and smashing something accidentally e.g. a glass, a bowl

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    4. Waking up late

    5. Spilling something on the carpet

    6. Burning food

    7. A pan of boiling water bubbling over onto the hob

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    8. Tripping over in public

    9. Struggling to find a parking space

    10. Being late for work

    11. Forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    12. Being pooed on by a bird

    13. Spilling something on the sofa

    14. Being locked out

    15. Car engine not starting

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    16. Being late or missing public transport e.g. bus, train

    17. Public transport being cancelled

    18. Sending a text/message to the wrong person

    19. Deciding what to have for dinner

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    20. Forgetting an umbrella in the rain

    21. Deciding what to wear

    22. Checking bank balance and having less money than expected

    23. Forgetting someone else’s birthday

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    24. Mess caused by a child or pet

    25. Clothes you want to wear being in the wash

    26. Leaving wallet/purse at home

    27. Forgetting trolley coin at supermarket

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    28. Getting a parking ticket

    29. Having a backlog of emails

    30. A friend owing money and not paying it back

    31. Losing keys (car or house)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    32. Experiencing road rage

    33. Forgetting ingredients for a meal

    34. Ripping tights

    35. Leaving it too long to return an item to a shop e.g. for a refund

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    36. Lightbulb going and not having any spares

    37. Realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’

    38. Forgetting important life admin e.g. MOT, insurance renewal, meter readings etc

    39. Not knowing how to reply to a message e.g. text, dating app, social media

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    40. Trying to organise social plans

    41. Spilling a drink on technology e.g. laptop, phone etc

    42. Accidentally ‘liking’ someone’s post on social media from years ago

    43. Being late due to having to de-ice the car

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    44. Having lots of text/WhatsApp messages to reply to

    45. Playing something on your phone out loud in public e.g. a video, voice note etc

    46. Choking in public e.g. on a drink

    47. Getting a puncture while cycling

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    48. Forgetting about a meeting and not turning up

    49. Late to pick my child up/drop them off e.g. at school, a party, activity club etc

    Teachers are set to strike in specific areas, targeting SNP ministers and a Green MSP.

    50. Hair dryer or straighteners breaking

    People