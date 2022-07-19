Burger King launches first loyalty scheme - and you can get free food

By Hiyah Zaidi
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:22 am

Burger King is launching a new nationwide loyalty programme where diners can earn 10 points for every £1 spent.

The points can then be used to redeem various menu items, including the infamous flame-grilled Whopper.

The scheme, called Your Burger King, is due to launch on Tuesday 26 July and all customers that register from that date will automatically be awarded 200 points – enough to claim a cheeseburger, or fries without needing to spend a penny.

    How can the points be used?

    Customers will earn points every time they make a purchase in Burger King, with every £1 spend amounting to 10 points.

    After collecting a certain amount of points, they can then be used redeem a range of fan favourite menu items, such as the flame-grilled Whooper and the Steakhouse Angus meal.

    There are 22 different rewards available as part of the loyalty programme, with menu items starting from just 150 points.

    For example, a Whopper can be exchanged for 400 points while 800 points will get you a Steakhouse Angus meal from Burger King’s Gourmet range. 

    You earn 10 points for every £1 spent (Burger King)

    To get started building points and unlocking rewards, customers will need to place an order either in-store or via the Burger King UK app. Once customers have amassed enough points, they can generate a six-digit code on the app, which can be shown at participating Burger King restaurants to claim their chosen menu item.

    Katie Evans from Burger King UK said: “Following a successful trial across Scotland, the nationwide launch of ‘Your Burger King’ means there is, even more, to love about the great tasting food of Burger King.

    “The platform offers customers a more personalised experience and access to rewards that they can’t get anywhere else.

    "It’s a way for us - The Home of the Whopper - to say thank you to our loyal customers up and down the country.”

    What menu items can I redeem?

    Customers can redeem points for any eligible menu items across six of the following redemption levels: 

    150 points:

    - Regular Fries

    - Cheeseburger

    - Hamburger

    - Regular drink

    250 points:

    - 6 Onion Rings

    - 6 Nuggets or Vegan Nuggets

    - 6 Chilli Cheese Bites

    - Double Cheeseburger

    400 points:

    - Whopper or Plant-Based Whopper

    - Crispy Chicken

    - Bacon Double Cheeseburger

    - Chicken Royale or Vegan Royale

    600 points:

    - Double Whopper

    - Bacon Double XL

    - Steakhouse Angus

    700 points:

    - Whopper Meal or Plant-Based Whopper Meal

    - Crispy Chicken Meal

    - Chicken Royale or Vegan Royale Meal

    - Cheesy Bacon Double Meal

    800 points:

    - Bacon Double XL Meal

    - Double Whopper Meal

    - Steakhouse Angus Meal

    In addition to building points, the Burger King app also gives customers the chance to access personalised rewards and offers, get a sneak peek of new menu items and read all the latest burger-related news.

    The Burger King app can be downloaded via Google Play or the App Store.