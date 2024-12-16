Business travellers reckon they save £2,500 on holidays every year

A poll of 1,000 adults who travel for work found over half like to turn meetings abroad into a holiday | SWNS

Business travellers reckon they save nearly £2,500 every year – by extending work trips into holidays.

A poll of 1,000 adults who travel for work found 64 per cent like to turn meetings abroad into a holiday, making the most of the free travel.

By avoiding travel and accommodation costs, they estimate they save £791 a time, doing this three times a year.

Half of those polled have even maxed out their savings by bringing their family along for the ride to enjoy a new area before or after work.

It also emerged the best places for business travel include the USA, France and even Australia - to capitalise on the cost savings.

Jack Cook, head of Bolt Business for the UK, which commissioned the survey, said: "It’s becoming increasingly popular for people to turn work trips into holidays, saving both money and annual leave.

“It’s not a surprise to see that people are also bringing their families along, balancing meetings with lounging by the hotel pool.”

The study also found 78 per cent of those polled like travelling for work and consider it a ‘bonus’ in their role, with the cities they’d most like to combine a work and holiday trip found to be New York (27 per cent), Paris (20 per cent) and Tokyo (15 per cent).

And while 54 per cent would opt for a city to do this in, 51 per cent would enjoy a beach town, and 18 per cent would really like to visit a mountainous retreat.

It also emerged 65 per cent regret not spending more time in some of the places they’ve visited for work reasons.

Three-quarters (74 per cent) would also be quick to put their hands up and volunteer for a meeting in place they’d never been, just so they could visit.

The research also found 61 per cent find exploring a new location a great way to unwind while on business travel, according to the OnePoll figures.

Jack added: "Blending business with leisure isn’t just a trend – it’s a lifestyle shift that allows travellers to find balance.

“We find that by exploring local attractions or enjoying downtime during a work trip, professionals can recharge and return to their tasks with fresh perspectives.

"Business travel can be demanding, but when you integrate a bit of leisure into the schedule, it transforms the experience."

Top 10 places to combine work trips with leisure:

United States United Kingdom France Australia United Arab Emirates Canada Germany Italy Japan Spain