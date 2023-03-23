Fans were delighted to see that Busted have confirmed a massive 15-date reunion tour to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary. The band will return to Scotland on their tour for not one, but two dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The good news didn’t stop there, Busted also revealed they would be releasing a brand new album after posting a cryptic message across their social media channels. The album will feature new versions of their iconic songs, as well as including other bands from the 2000s such as All Time Low and McFly.

James explained: “It’s out of this world that we get to do this and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s going to be wicked.”

While bandmate Matt told a national newspaper: “Now it feels like it’s meant to feel. It’s like the very beginning all over again. Right now it feels like it’s barely even begun.”

Busted teased their reunion on Instagram earlier this week, exciting fans with a cryptic post which featured a VHS cassette tape being inserted into a TV unit. There was some static on the screen before the band’s logo appeared.

Charlie also teased a reunion during an appearance on Capital Breakfast when he said: “It might be coming. If it was coming I’d be sworn to secrecy.”

So, when can you get your hands on the hottest tickets of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Busted coming to Scotland?

Busted will be playing two shows in Scotland, with the first being on September 19 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live and the second taking place on September 20 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson pictured during 2016 comeback. (Getty Images)

How to get tickets

Fans won’t have to wait long before they can get their hands on tickets to what will no doubt be a sell out stadium tour. Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale at 9am on March 31. But if you sign up to Busted’s mailing list, you will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

Full list of Busted 2023 reunion tour dates

September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions

September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena

September 5 – Swansea, Arena

September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC

September 7 – Brighton, Centre

September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

September 10 – London, The O2

September 12 – Bridlington, Spa

September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

