A woman says she cured her acne and lost five stone after only eating raw steak and offal. She also said she feels better than ever after ditching vegetables and her five-a-day diet.

India Castley stopped eating vegetables halfway through 2022 and has eaten uncooked meats for approximately one year. She claims the diet helped her lose weight from 15st to 10st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also says she cured her acne and eased her depression and stomach problems. The 19-year-old from Southport, Merseyside, used to follow a five-a-day diet full of lots of vegetables, but said it made her feel “terrible”.

She claims that vegetables contain antinutrients, substances that reduce the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, and irritants. India also eats eggs, bone marrow and raw dairy, which supply vitamins and nutrients.

Most Popular

She said: "What I eat in a day varies from day to day and people think that it's quite boring and restrictive but once you get into it, you will never want to stop. For breakfast I tend to have raw steak with a bit of raw liver and my raw dairy.

"For a snack I have beef liver crisps or heart crisps. This is rare, I try not to snack unless I am very hungry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This changes day to day. I could have liver or kidney. I do also enjoy boiled eggs or raw eggs. Cheese and milk is a must for me too.

"Homemade bone broth too! It's a good source of electrolytes. I do not touch vegetables due to the anti-nutrients and irritants.”

India’s weekly food shop comes to approximately £150. She also said the clearest benefit is in her mood.

She said: "My friends and family say they don’t even recognise me anymore, in the best way possible that is. I have motivation for everything. Before carnivore I could barely get out of bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was always anxiety riddled. I was a very angry, short-tempered person but this was due to my bad diet causing me to have leaky gut.

"Your gut is essentially your first brain. If you are damaging it you won’t be feeling very good as much as you should be.

"I don’t get tired randomly. I don’t have mood swings. I feel good. I look good. Life is good."

Despite saying she feels better, India says that people judge her for her diet, which has brought her a lot of hate online. One comment read: "Gonna have a heart attack or worms in a few years, I can’t wait." Another said: "This can make you blind, google it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India said: "People do judge me for my diet. I’ve even had death threats due to it, which is not fair at all as I'm promoting it to help people heal.

"When I first heard about carnivores I was sceptical, but then of course I tried it and I was in fact in shock at how much it impacted my life. Carnivore changed my life for the better. From losing weight, increased energy, reduced inflammation.

"I don’t need to think of what to cook for dinner as its always the same. I 100% recommend everyone to try it at least once in their life and fair enough if it doesn’t work for you, but I can guarantee it will help most.

"Too many people are on antidepressants, overweight or have autoimmune diseases due to their bad diet and toxins. People think tablets are the answers to all our problems but I do strongly disagree. I will do carnivore forever as I feel like it's the only way to go after finding out what’s in all the other foods compared to my diet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad