Charting the Unknown: Paris Norriss on Resilience, Purpose & the Power of Adventure

Paris Norriss completed a Master’s in Business Studies at the University of Edinburgh, where he developed the foundations of a career built on adventure, storytelling and resilience. His academic roots in Scotland continue to inform his global perspective.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now an award-winning content creator and adventurer, Paris is best known for Guy in Dubai, a hit series that has taken him from deserts to oceans in pursuit of bold human stories. He is one of today’s most dynamic inspirational speakers, drawing on real-world extremes.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Paris shares powerful lessons on purpose, perseverance and storytelling—and explains how we can all build resilience by adding a touch of adventure to everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Drawing from your experiences crossing the Pacific, how would you define the connection between resilience and purpose?

Paris Norriss - The Champions Speakers Agency

Paris Norriss: The relationship between resilience and purpose is something that I really learned a huge amount about when we rowed across the Pacific. Because I think if you manage to pin down your why and you have a very good reason why, then the how is easy to work out.

It becomes very difficult to beat somebody who has such a strong purpose for doing what they're doing, so it's important that we make sure that our motivations are aligned with what we're doing — so that it's not just what makes us tick, but also some wider purpose to what we're doing other than something that will be beneficial for ourselves.

And when that why is really, really strong, then your mental resilience and your ability to persevere through anything is just unbreakable.

Q: As someone who regularly ventures into extreme environments, how do you personally assess and prepare for risk while pursuing adventure?

Paris Norriss: So my general outlook of life is to live it to the fullest, and I don't necessarily think about going out to take risks. But as soon as we leave the house, there are more risks — and whenever we go into an adventurous setting, undoubtedly the risks can be more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what I think is also part of the fun of adventures is the preparation and the training in order to mitigate those risks and be prepared for them. That can actually be quite fun — to go out into an environment that we know could be potentially risky, but go prepared so that we know what to do when occurrences happen.

That's part of the enjoyment of the adventures — not taking crazy risks that we can't handle, but to be prepared for those risks.

Q: From a creative perspective, what techniques do you use to craft emotionally compelling stories through visual media?

Paris Norriss: One of the keys about keeping people engaged is to keep their emotions going around like a roller coaster. So, you bring them up to an exciting level — but they can only stay there for so long. Then you've got to get into the more thoughtful, pensive stuff.

And then you move them over here, move them over there. When we're creating our videos in the edit room, we're constantly looking at: right, how long have we kept that mood for? Is it too long? Do we need to switch it up? Do we need a montage there to raise the energy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it's about moving people's energy along a roller coaster to keep them entertained. A story is much more than a beginning, a middle and an end — there's a story archetype that all films and TV shows follow, and we follow it in our edit room.

We're looking at how we can build the story. It starts off with establishing the normal circumstance of the people in the environment and creating those characters. Then there's a point where there's a call to adventure, there's a midpoint, then the sort of final push and the last bit of the challenge.

Finally, you come back to the new normal — which is the normal world again — but there's been a change due to the journey that the characters have gone on. It's key to show that there was a before and an after, and that that journey has led them to a new normal.

Q: In your view, what practical steps can business leaders take to create environments where innovation truly thrives?

Paris Norriss: In order to foster innovation, ideas have to be what counts — not hierarchy. And if people's ideas are accepted and taken on, then people are going to be willing to share their ideas and to contribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if the ideas are only taken by the person with the most seniority, then people don't really feel the value of contributing ideas, and it doesn't create a culture of sharing ideas.

I think in order to create that environment where people are willing and being creative and sharing their creativity, then those have to be rewarded.

When new ideas are actually taken on, people are actually rewarded in some way. So it's not just accepting people's willingness to give ideas, but also, when those ideas are implemented — because of course not all good ideas can be implemented, and not all ideas are good ideas — but those that end up becoming implemented can then actually, the people who have contributed them can then be rewarded for those.

This exclusive interview with Paris Norriss was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.