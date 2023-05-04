News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Cheapest supermarket in April 2023 revealed by Which? sees Aldi continue its 11-month winning streak

Which? crowns Aldi cheapest supermarket for another month.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 4th May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read

Aldi has once again retained its title as the cheapest UK supermarket for another month. The retailer topped Which?'s monthly grocery store comparison for the eleventh month. 

If the retailer continues its streak, next month will mark a full year of Aldi at the number one spot on the Which? ranking. Aldi has had the title since June 2022 after taking it from Lidl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each month the consumer champion compares groceries from across the UK supermarkets to show shoppers where they can get their groceries for the cheapest. Which? has been conducting the research for almost a decade since 2014.

In April, Aldi was named the cheapest supermarket as Which? reported the retailer to have an average basket cost of just under £70. Its total just beat Lidl by only 65p.

Most Popular

    We break down how the supermarkets fared in Which?'s April 2023 comparison as Aldi reigns for another month.

    Full list of supermarket average basket prices as Aldi tops ranking

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket for the eleventh month in a row. The supermarket's place on Which?'s monthly ranking sees it also claim the top spot for the fourth month this year.

    While Aldi continues to reign, according to Which?, the consumer champion also placed Sainsbury's as the third cheapest in its April 2023 ranking. This week also saw Sainsbury's praised by The Grocer

    The supermarket came out on top in the publication's research on basket costs compared to Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. Aldi and Lidl were not featured in the comparison.

    Which?'s full April 2023 average basket prices across the UK supermarkets is below: 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Aldi - £69.99
    • Lidl - £70.64
    • Sainsbury's - £76.85
    • Asda - £77.92
    • Tesco - £78.09
    • Morrisons - £81.46
    • Ocado - £83.69
    • Waitrose - £87.33
    Related topics:AldiSupermarket