Christmas Fun In The Capital: Edinburgh's Best Festive Parties for 2024

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and there’s never been a better time to start planning your festive bash in Edinburgh! With everything from spectacular themed parties and tribute nights to traditional celebrations on offer in the capital, there’s something to suit every group's style and budget here.

But if you’re after a little inspiration, then Christmas party specialists Fizzbox are on hand to help. They’ve rounded up their top Edinburgh party picks for 2024 that promise endless festive fun and Christmas cheer!

£42 per person.

Life is a cabaret this Christmas at Brewhemia!

Leonardo Hotel Edinburgh Murrayfield,187 Clermiston Rd, Edinburgh

Enter your festive era this holiday season at the Leonardo Hotel Edinburgh Murrayfield’s spectacular Swiftmas party night! Available for one night only on Saturday 30th November, this is the perfect way to celebrate with friends, family, or work colleagues while enjoying the incredible talents of a top Taylor Swift tribute act. The evening begins with a welcome drink before guests are served a festive three-course meal. The fun continues with entertainment from the sensational Leona Skimming, who will perform all of Taylor’s biggest hits. A live DJ will take the reigns afterwards, spinning all the best party tunes and keeping everyone shaking it off on the dancefloor ‘til late.

£162 per person.

Sheraton Grand by Marriott, 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR

It’s time to head back to the Roaring Twenties and party at this stunning Great Gatsby night! Hosted by West End Events at The Sheraton Grand on December 6th, this spectacular evening promises plenty of razzle-dazzle and is perfect for groups looking to celebrate in pure style. Come in your finest 1920s attire and make your entrance down the glamorous red carpet for a VIP arrival, that’s followed by a meet and greet with the glitzy flapper girls.

Once inside the venue, things kick off with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a mouth-watering three-course meal, all while being entertained by singers and Charleston dancers. During the evening, guests will be spoiled with all-inclusive wine, beer, and soft drinks, with other drink options available to purchase at the pay bar. Further entertainment follows with a live band, fun casino tables, glitter face painters, and a photo booth - ready to get loosey-goosey?

£162 per person.

Sheraton Grand by Marriott, 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR

Live and let jingle with Skyball; a fabulous James Bond-inspired bash at the city’s Sheraton Grand by Mariott. Available on December 13th for one date only, this glitzy celebration promises a truly unforgettable evening. On the night, gather your fellow secret agents and make your way down the red carpet for a stylish VIP entrance, before immersing yourselves in the intriguing world of festive espionage.

A prosecco drinks reception awaits you and your group on arrival - take a moment to soak up the stunning Bond theming and ambiance of the venue whilst mingling with your group. Enjoy a sumptuous three-course feast, all-inclusive wine, beer, and soft drinks, along with performances of classic Bond music as you dine. After dinner, try your hand at the fun casino tables, strike a pose in the photo booth, or head to the glitter bar for some sparkle, before dancing the night away with the live band.

£67 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel Edinburgh, The Royal Mile, 80 High St, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH

'Tis the season to party, so come and join the team at the Radisson Blu Edinburgh for a night that’s packed full of festive fun and merriment! Get dressed to impress and step into this chic and sophisticated venue, where the celebrations begin with a delicious welcome drink. Make a Christmas toast with your group, before heading over to your dining tables where you’ll be served a festive three-course feast. Each guest will also enjoy a half bottle of wine with their meal. As the evening unfolds, treat yourself to your favourite alcoholic tipples or soft drinks at the pay bar, before hitting the dance floor and busting some moves to the DJ’s top playlist. If you’re after a classic Christmas celebration along the Royal Mile, look no further than the outstanding Radisson Blu Hotel!

From £42.95 per person

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Edinburgh Airport, 100 Eastfield Rd, Ingliston, Edinburgh EH28 8LL

For a whole lot of festive merriment, look no further than these classic party nights at the DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh Airport Hotel. This very merry party night is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with friends, family, or work colleagues and includes everything needed for a fantastic evening. You'll be greeted with a delicious welcome drink on arrival, before enjoying an indulgent, three-course dinner. Half a bottle of wine will also be provided for each guest to accompany their meal. After dinner, freshly brewed tea and coffee will be served along with a tasty mince pie. As the night continues, grab your guests and head on over to the dancefloor, where the resident DJ will be spinning a top mix of all the latest and greatest hits - and maybe some Christmas tunes for good measure!

£49.50 per person.

Brewhemia, 1A Market St, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE

We know that life is a cabaret all year round, but especially so at Christmas! And with Brewhemia’s festive cabaret nights, you’ll be able to sleigh the Yuletide season in absolute style. Available on select Mondays and Tuesdays during December, you and your group will be treated to a sensational evening of festive magic and entertainment.

Things start with a chilled glass of prosecco on arrival, followed by a delectable two-course meal - expect those taste buds to jingle! You’ll also enjoy a festive cocktail with dinner and will be thoroughly entertained by top-notch cabaret performances that will have you laughing, clapping, and cheering for more! After the show’s concluded, the fun doesn’t end there! Get ready to party at Brewhemia ‘til midnight and keep the Christmas cheer in full flow. Brewhemia is Scotland’s only beer palace and the perfect spot for festive fun with friends, family, or colleagues.

From £39.50 per person.

Leonardo Hotel Edinburgh Murrayfield,187 Clermiston Rd, Edinburgh

Have your elf a merry little Christmas with the fabulous team at the Leonardo Hotel Edinburgh Murrayfield. Round up your group and get set for a jolly party night that includes delicious food, top entertainment, and fantastic company courtesy of your group! Your evening will begin with a tasty arrival drink before settling in for a delectable three-course meal. Plus, the table will be decked out with festive novelties to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. After dinner, why not purchase some drinks from the pay bar and unwind with your friends, before making your way to the dance floor? The resident DJ will carry you through the rest of the evening, spinning all the best party anthems, floor fillers, and the latest chart. It’s time to let loose and celebrate the end of the year the right way!