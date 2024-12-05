Christmas holidaymakers urged to book their airport parking in advance to avoid rising costs this festive season

Holidaymakers jetting off from Edinburgh Airport this Christmas are being encouraged to plan and book their airport parking early to avoid rising costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from the parking comparison site Airport Parking Shop shows that booking a space two weeks in advance could save travellers money. Savings varied depending on whether the car park was located ‘onsite’ or ‘offsite’ at the airport, according to the data.

Most Popular

The review of Christmas 2023 prices found that the average seven-day booking at car parks for Manchester Airport cost £104.98 if booked the day before travel. However, if the space was booked two weeks earlier, people could save £48.70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an on site car park, a seven day booking cost £80.08 if booked two weeks in advance, however, leaving it to the day before, meant the cost was £137.62.

Booking airport parking two weeks in advance could save travellers money

The data revealed further savings could be made if travellers chose ‘off site’ car parks. These can be affiliated with the airport or run by third parties and travellers are taken by bus from the car park to the terminals. According to the data, a seven-day booking at an off-site car park cost £51.73 if booked two weeks in advance, which increased to £98.35 if booked the day before travelling.

Looking ahead to this year’s prices, the average daily cost of a car parking space at car parks for Edinburgh Airport is already 12% more expensive than last year, according to Airport Parking Shop.

Robert Lelukiewicz, Head of Customer Service at Airport Parking Shop, said: “Parking at airports is one of the hidden expenses of going on holiday. However, we know at Christmas time, airports hike up parking costs even further to take advantage of the festive rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every year, nearly 10% of travellers leave parking to the last-minute meaning they’re missing out on savings. We urge all holidaymakers to make their parking plans as early as possible to avoid higher prices.”

Airport Parking Shop is one of the UK’s leading comparison sites for airport parking prices. Its quote engine lists prices from all the top providers, at all major UK airports, allowing users to make an informed decision without spending hours comparing prices across different sites.

Established in 2003, Airport Parking Shop works with eight major airport parking providers and over the last 20 years, it has helped hundreds of thousands of people get the best airport parking deal and published over 75,000 car park reviews.