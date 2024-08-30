City firm expands fleet with £100,000 purchase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh-based St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has taken delivery of two new landscaping trucks at a cost of over £100,000, as it continues to enhance that side of the business.

The expanded fleet will see a Volvo FE 320 Dropside based at its Stenhouse branch in Edinburgh, while a Mercedes Actros 2533 will work out of the firm’s west coast headquarters in Paisley. The 14-tonne trucks can both carry 12 tonnes and are each fitted with a Fassi F155 crane.

The six-figure investment significantly enhances the landscaping offering at both branches as the company looks to continue to develop that side of the business.

St Andrews is now one of the largest independent builders’ merchants in Scotland, with the new arrivals bringing the fleet number to 23 across all four of its branches, Prestonfield and Livingston making up the group.

Operations director Kerrie Ferguson said: “It was a strategic move for us to diversify into landscaping and it is becoming increasingly popular with our customer base across the group and we now have displays at all four branches.

“This is not an insignificant investment and we felt it was the right time to make these additions to the Stenhouse and Paisley fleet.

“The landscaping market is experiencing consistent growth and the new trucks leave us well placed to service that side of the business with even more attention to detail and flexibility.”