Coconut flower beer: the perfect gift for Valentine's Day
Neitiv’s luxurious range of gift sets is bound to put a smile on everyone's faces. The beverage company has launched its vegan Coconut Flower Beer range - the first of its kind in the UK.
The ethos behind the brand is to empower people to enjoy beer. In addition, the brand aims to get rid of gender stereotypes.
Also, Neitiv is a sustainable brand that uses recycled packaging. Furthermore, sources are produced ethically, making it the perfect gift for your loved one.
In particular, the Discovery Pack is available from £27.90. This gift set includes each type of beer from the range.
This is complete with a handmade Coconut Shell Candle, Coconut Shell Cup/Mandala Coaster/Bamboo Straw and a free Mandala Mindfulness Colouring Card with meditation guide. The Discovery Packs are also available for purchase from Amazon.
For more information, please visit https://neitiv.uk/