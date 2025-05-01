Conifox sets a new standard for safe family days out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Conifox Adventure Park, we understand the importance of creating a safe, inclusive environment for all families - especially those managing food allergies. That’s why allergy awareness is embedded into every part of our operations, from planning to plate. We believe that no child should have to miss out on the magic of shared experiences.

This Easter, our team ensured that everyone could join in the fun without worry. The egg hunt used plastic eggs which were then exchanged for real chocolate treats, including Moo Free and Cadbury’s options catering to various dietary needs.

Our café features a menu clearly marked with DF (Dairy Free) and GF (Gluten Free) labels, not just during special events but all year round. Beyond seasonal events, we also provide a comprehensive allergen binder available to our customers, detailing every ingredient and oil used. Special attention is given at service – with allergen-free meals prepared and served separately to avoid cross-contamination.

Andrew Wilson, Head Chef at Conifox, commented:

“We know how overwhelming it can be for families dealing with allergies, especially when food is a big part of the experience. That’s why we’ve made it a top priority to offer not only clear allergen labelling but safe alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or fun. Every family deserves peace of mind when they visit Conifox, and we’re proud to be setting that standard.”

The approach has not gone unnoticed. One local family who attended the Easter Festival called it “10/10 for allergy inclusion,” praising the separate allergen-friendly meal prep and wide range of dairy-free and gluten-free options.

According to NHS Inform Scotland, approximately 1 in every 14 children under the age of three has at least one food allergy. Conifox is committed to addressing this issue by leading with transparency, empathy, and action.

The Conifox Café offers a variety of gluten-free and dairy-free options to cater to diverse dietary needs. Guests can enjoy freshly prepared dishes such as gluten-free buns for burgers and hot dogs, as well as a selection of cakes and tray bakes with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. These offerings ensure that all visitors can find something delicious to enjoy during their visit.

Conifox remains committed to continually improving and championing inclusion for all families. Tickets for upcoming events are available now, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests into a space where safety and fun go hand in hand.