Nearly a million households are now able to apply for a £400 boost to help with energy bills as prices for gas and electricity remain at high rates. The government announced this week that the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding application portal is now live, allowing hundreds of thousands to apply for the one-off, non-repayable lump sum.

The cash boost is being delivered by councils in England, Scotland and Wales and aims to provide financial support to around 900,000 households that don’t have a direct relationship with a domestic energy supplier. This could include people who live off-grid or pay their energy bills as part of an all-inclusive rental agreement with their landlord - as well as people living in houseboats, park homes or care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 29 million households across the UK have already been receiving monthly discounts through the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme, paid in instalments of around £600. But this support is due to end in March.

Who is eligible for the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding?

Most Popular

Online applications are open now to households in England, Scotland and Wales who are eligible for the £400 payment. Payments to households that meet the criteria will be made by local authorities.

People who are eligible include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-grid households

Care home residents

Park home residents

Tenants in certain private and social rented homes

Homes supplied via private wires

Residents of caravans and houseboats on registered sites

Farmers living in domestic farmhouses

How to apply for the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding?