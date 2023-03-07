A survey from Which? Has found that one in seven people (15%) were skipping meals to try and save money amid the cost of living crisis. The figure is up from 12% just three months ago.

The Which? consumer insight tracker also found seven in 10 (72%) are putting their heating on less to save money and four in 10 (39%) are using less hot water. The findings also found almost one in 10 (9%) had prioritised meals for other family members above themselves.

Among those skipping meals is Jackie Rudd, 72, from West Suffolk. She told Which?: "The last week of the month, meals are missed - if you have no money for a loaf then there’s no lunch and if there’s no milk, then there’s no breakfast. Basic groceries have gone up to stupid levels - the loaf of bread I usually buy has gotten smaller and more expensive.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: "It’s hugely worrying that households across the country are forced to go hungry and sit in cold homes as they cannot afford basic essentials this winter. Which? is calling on the government and essential businesses to do more to support their customers through this extraordinary cost of living crisis."

Which? research has found the cost of living crisis is having a major impact on living standards (image: AFP/Getty Images)