Danny Dyer and Mary Berry will star in a special version of The Traitors for Comic Relief which airs on Friday. The BBC confirmed the parody show will air as part of its stacked night of Red Nose Day specials, which include Love Island and Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts.

The Traitors sketch will also see Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant and Rosie Jones join forces with former Traitors stars Maddy and Wilf. Claudia Winkleman - who presents the BBC One reality hit - will be swapped out for and impersonated by Dawn French.

Taking place from Media City in Salford, this year’s Comic Relief show will be hosted by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball. It will feature hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises, and music acts, whilst raising money for good causes at home and abroad.

BBC Red Nose Day 2023 TV programme line-up

Ghosts

Love Island

The Traitors

Eurovision - The audition tapes

Danny Dyer is renowned for his funny one-liners and comical outbursts. (Getty Images)

