Data reveals the UK's most photographed buildings

The UK's most popular buildings

London’s Big Ben, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace have been revealed as some of the UK’s most photographed pieces of architecture in modern times, according to a new study.

Buckingham palace (pictured below)

The research, conducted by the online art and design gallery SINGULART, looked at 40 of the UK’s most popular pieces of architecture, cross-referenced with their most relevant hashtag on Instagram, to reveal the ones that have been photographed the most.

It was found that Big Ben in London was the most photographed construction across Great Britain, having received 3.2 million posts under its relevant hashtag (#bigben).

The second most popular was in fact one of London’s Neo-Gothic architectural landmarks. The infamous Tower Bridge has racked up 2.6 million posts under its relevant hashtag.

In third place was Buckingham Palace, known for being the City of Westminster’s centrepiece of the UK’s constitutional monarchy. It has 1.3 million posts on Instagram.

Furthermore, 8 of the top 15 architectures were in London, including the Shard, The Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The top 15 most photographed architectures were revealed as:

Architecture name Location appropriate # number of posts Big Ben London bigben 3,200,000 Tower Bridge London towerbridge 2,600,000 Buckingham Palace London buckinghampalace 1,300,000 The Shard London theshard 800,000 Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh edinburghcastle 628,000 The Tower of London London toweroflondon 628,000 St Paul’s Cathedral London stpaulscathedral 468,000 Windsor Castle Windsor windsorcastle 406,000 Brighton Pier Brighton brightonpier 342,000 Westminster Abbey London westminsterabbey 303,000 Cambridge University Cambridge cambridgeuniversity 246,000 Eden Project Cornwall edenproject 216,000 St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London stpancras 203,000 York Minster York yorkminster 186,000 Hampton Court Palace Surrey hamptoncourt 177,000

For those looking to up their game in photographing architecture, professional photographer Gregory Herp, who focuses his work largely on architecture, has given his top tips:

"We should not be satisfied with what seems possible. Most photographers simply stand in front of a building and raise the camera upwards. You need to vary the effects! This is true no matter what your subject is!

"Look around you and look for another angle, try to get on a roof on the other side of the street, or shift your position completely by incorporating one or more elements into your composition that will reinforce your image. I often tell the story about the film that changed the way I look around: Dead Poets Society.