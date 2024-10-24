Day trips from Edinburgh that you don't need a car for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Government campaign encourages people in Edinburgh to help tackle the climate emergency

Transport accounts for almost one third (32%) of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest sectoral emitter, with cars making up 39 per cent of transport emissions.

As part of the Scottish Government’s Let’s Do Net Zero campaign, the Scottish Government is encouraging people across the nation to play their part in tackling the climate emergency through individual lifestyle changes, such as changing the way we travel in our everyday lives.

Driving less and instead switching to more sustainable modes of transport such as taking the bus or train, active traveling by walking, wheeling or cycling, staying local so we’re less reliant on our cars, alongside sharing car journeys with others, can bring so many personal benefits as well as help our planet.

And while the car may be an unavoidable transport method for a lot of households, it’s about assessing journeys and seeing if there’s more sustainable ways to travel for different occasions or journeys each week.

Here in Edinburgh, we’re so fortunate to have so many amazing locations on our doorstep and many of them are reachable without needing to drive the car.

Here’s a selection of day trip ideas for your next available weekend. North Berwick – Just over half an hour away from Edinburgh by train, this East Lothian town gives you a coastal escape from the city, with plenty of local cafes, eateries, nature and walks for a slower paced day.

With the train station being so conveniently placed in the town, it’s a great day out for racking up that step count as well. Roslin – Around an hour away from the city centre on Lothian Buses route 37, this is a great trip for those who love their history, movies or the great outdoors.

The bus stop in the centre of the village is just a few minutes’ walk away from Rosslyn Chapel, which was founded in 1446 and saw its most recent fame for its mention in Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code, and later being in the blockbuster movie adaptation.

And just next to the village, is Roslin Glen, the largest surviving stretch of ancient woodland in Midlothian, complete with walking paths for a good dose of the great outdoors.

Glasgow – Less than an hour away by train to Queen Street station in the city centre of Glasgow, there are numerous cultural attractions to explore, getting around by bus, subway or foot.

From peace and tranquillity at Glasgow Botanic Gardens to fascinating exploration at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and Glasgow Science Centre, with activities for all of the family.

Linlithgow – Around a 20 minute train ride away from Edinburgh, this West Lothian town has numerous great eating spots and is home to Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, where there’s an opportunity to explore the ruins of the 15th Century ruin set against the dramatic backdrop of the Linlithgow Loch.

If you’re looking for something really different on your day out, you can book a boat trip along the Union Canal as well. South Queensferry and Inchcolm Island – Travel 20 minutes by train to Dalmeny train station, followed by a 20 minute walk and you will reach the picturesque harbour town of South Queensferry.

Or you can take the Lothian Country 43 bus from Princes Street to South Queensferry. In addition to a wander through the town, or walk over the Forth Road Bridge, you can take a boat trip that will take you under the bridges and out to Inchcolm Island which is home to the medieval ruins of Inchcolm Abbey.

The Committee on Climate Change’s May 2019 report into the UK’s contribution to stopping global warming highlighted that more than 60% of the changes needed to tackle climate change will require at least some element of individual behaviour change. And it’s not just travel where we can make changes.

Research has shown that around 19% of Scotland’s emissions come from our homes and workplaces, and that’s primarily from heating them with gas boilers.

Installing insulation is a simple way to reduce energy usage, enabling the home to stay cosier for longer and will lead to long term savings on energy bills.

While two of the biggest sources of emissions from individuals in Scotland come from the energy we use to heat our homes and driving our cars (nearly 50% of Scotland’s emissions come from transport and heating homes and buildings), it is also key for people to consider how they are consuming goods and the way they shop.

In Scotland, we use on average 19.3 tonnes of resources per person per year, which is well above the 6-8 tonnes considered to be sustainable.

Acting Net Zero Secretary, Gillian Martin said: “It is vital that everyone understands the role they can play in tackling the climate emergency. Our Let’s Do Net Zero campaign focuses on the two biggest sources of emissions - the energy we use to heat our homes and driving our cars.

By driving less, or improving the energy efficiency of our homes we not only help reduce emissions, but it could help us stay active, save money - and make us feel good as well.”

For more information and advice around the most impactful actions and changes you can make, visit netzeronation.scot