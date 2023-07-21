News you can trust since 1873
This Morning: Dermot O’Leary comforted by Alison Hammond after opening up about secret health battle

This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary was comforted by Alison Hammond after he opened up about his health battle - just days after feud rumours

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

Dermot O’Leary has opened up about a health battle live on This Morning, where he was then comforted by fellow presenter Alison Hammond. The pair dispelled rumours of an ongoing feud, which has led to concerns from ITV bosses that they may have to host separately.

O’Leary, 50, raised his hand when Hammond spoke about the UK’s ‘most common form of chronic pain’, where he revealed that he is one of millions that suffer across the country. The presenter is currently covering Holly Willoughby’s summer break, but is also known for fronting The X Factor and appearing on Soccer Aid.

During the discussion with the show’s resident health expert, Dr Nadia, Hammond said: “Now it’s the most common form of chronic pain in the UK. Back-ache affects more than six million people every single year.” O’Leary then raised his hand, before Hammond, 48, comforted her co-host.

Hammond quickly responded by saying: “I didn’t know you were struggling with it.” before Dr Nadia revealed to O’Leary and Hammond that 1 in 6 adults in England deal with some form of back pain, before sharing tips about how to beat it.

    Around 60% of adults in the country will experience some form of back pain at some point in their lifetimes, with the condition being the second most common cause of absence from work.

    Dr Nadia said: "We’ve had so many people come into the clinic, explaining that they’re experiencing pain after packing a big case or that their back doesn’t feel right from the flight. Even sleeping in a funny position at their hotel can cause issues. Back pain follows us everywhere, but there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use.

    "Packing your suitcase is one of the most stressful tasks prior to flying, but it can also put stress on your back. But there are things you can do to improve your environment and reduce the stress on your back. Mobility is important, but it’s hard to keep that motion going when you’re standing in a busy queue to get through security."

    Alison Hammond has dispelled feud rumours after comforting Dermot O’LearyAlison Hammond has dispelled feud rumours after comforting Dermot O’Leary
    Reports have been circling that the co-hosting pair have been dealing with a ‘strained’ relationship just weeks after the show came under fire by the Phillip Schofield scandal. The pair have tried to dispel rumours that there is an underlying feud taking place as the pair take on presenting responsibilities for the next few weeks.

