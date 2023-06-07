Bonnie Langford, known for a variety roles on both stage and screen, will once again reprise her legendary role as Melanie Bush as she returns to Doctor Who. In the upcoming series, the 58-year-old will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa who is taking on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor.

Bonnie first entered the world of Doctor Who in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, before returning in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Making her West End debut at just seven years old in Gone with the Wind at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Bonnie has since gone on to lead an outstanding career. From her countless performances on both Broadway and West End, such as Chicago, 9 to 5 and Cats, to her award-winning role as Carmel Kazemi on EastEnders.

Speaking about reprising the role of Mel Bush, Bonnie said:: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

“I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Showrunner, Russell T Davies added: “Open those Tardis doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away.

“And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.”

Doctor Who will return for three special episodes in November on the BBC to mark the programme’s 60th anniversary. Returning star David Tennant will play the Doctor in these episodes, after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into him in her final moments.