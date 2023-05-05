Jonathan Groff has joined the Doctor Who cast for the forthcoming season. The US musical theatre performer and Mindhunter star will have a “key role” opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor when the programme returns for a full series in 2023, which will air over the festive season.

Speaking of the casting on Friday (May 5), he said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showrunner, Russell T Davies says: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Groff rose to prominence after landing the part of Jessie in the musical comedy drama Glee. He has since received international praise for his work on the big screen, from playing Eric in the box office smash Knock at the Cabin to Holden Ford in the critically acclaimed series Mindhunter.

Most Popular

He is well-known for his big voice acting parts in the ‘Frozen’ films, in addition to playing the new Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. He has also earned a name for himself on Broadway, where he wowed audiences as King George III in Hamilton, for which he was nominated not only for a Tony Award, but also for a Primetime Emmy Award for the live stage recording.

Doctor Who will return for three special episodes in November on the BBC to mark the programme’s 60th anniversary. Returning star David Tennant will play the Doctor in these episodes, after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into him in her final moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad