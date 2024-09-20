Duddingston Dental Practice continuing to support LifeCare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and patients at Duddingston Dental Practice are proudly continuing their support of renowned local charity LifeCare Edinburgh.

The dental team are actively getting involved with a huge number of activities to help raise vital funds for the charity which has provided care for older people in Edinburgh for over 80 years.

Duddingston Dental chose LifeCare as their charity partner in 2023 and the team have done an amazing job rolling up their sleeves and jumping into a variety of challenges including the Forth Bridge Abseil and most recently, they entered a team of five in the Kiltwalk.

LifeCare offer a range of compassionate and considered services for older people to enable them to continue to live independently. The charity supports people living with dementia, those who are frail, who are isolated and those who are struggling with other health issues. Over 75% of the charity’s clients live alone and services include registered outreach and day clubs, help at home, meals on wheels, wellbeing support for unpaid carers, Vintage Vibes companionship and a Saturday Social warm space. Collectively these services support over 900 older people a year and all the charity’s services are either subsidised or provided for free for those struggling on a low income.

The Cottage on Milton Road East, nearby to the Duddingston Practice, is home to one of LifeCare’s day clubs for people living with dementia. The team have been volunteering their time at the Cottage on a regular basis with cleaning, painting, supporting clients in their recent sponsored walk

Amy Robertson, Fundraising Coordinator at LifeCare said “We are so grateful to the brilliant team at Duddingston Dental Practice. They’ve raised over £1,704 for LifeCare already but they have also done so much more than that. They’ve engaged with our clients, got to know our staff and raised awareness of our services amongst their patients. We are absolutely delighted to be working alongside them and can’t wait to see where this partnership goes.

Local older people rely on our support to help them keep physically and mentally well, and in the current climate our accessible services have never been needed more. We are always eager to chat with businesses keen to get involved - to both raise funds and to support our services through volunteering. We are actively encouraging anyone interested to get in touch by giving us a call or dropping in to our centre on Cheyne Street. We always look forward to meeting new kind-hearted local people, please do get in touch for a chat!”

LifeCare Edinburgh is a registered charity and relies on the support of its funders.

For more information visit https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk