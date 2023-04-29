A man, who is believed to have starred in EastEnders, has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is from London.

He was arrested on Sunday (April 23) at an address near Upper Holloway, North London. He has been released on bail by the Metropolitan Police until June 2023 while enquiries continue.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said to The Mirror : "On Sunday, 23 April a 56-year-old man was arrested at an address in the vicinity of Elthorne Road, N19 on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

"He was taken into police custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late June. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

According to reports, it is thought the actor has spent years working in the TV industry and has appeared on BBC soap EastEnders as part of his performing work.

Sexual communication with a child is classed as an either-way offence, meaning the case can be heard either in the Magistrates’ Court or the Crown Court. It carries a maximum custodial sentence of two years and offenders will be automatically placed on the Sex Offenders Register.