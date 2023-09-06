News you can trust since 1873
EastEnders: Charli XCX gives hilarious response after Lily Slater names baby after English songstress

English popstar Charli XCX has responded after in an unusual move, EastEnders’ Lily Slater named her daughter after her

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
In a surprising twist, English singer Charli XCX has provided a hilarious response to EastEnders, after a baby on the popular BBC One show was named after the ‘Boom Clap’ singer.

The response came on Tuesday evening (September 5), as EastEnders had a very successful night at National Television Awards, winning three awards in total including award for Serial Drama.

The episode on Tuesday evening was also an explosive one, which saw 13-year-old Lily Slater give birth to her baby. After a dramatic home birth, Lily was checked over at hospital and was joined by Ricky, Charli’s dad.

    As Ricky was holding his daughter for the first time, Lily allowed him to reveal her name to their parents. He revealed that they had chosen to call her Charli, which left Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) touched as she asked if it was after her uncle Charlie.

    After Stacey became rather emotional after she believed the baby was named after her uncle, she was quickly corrected by Ricky, who informed the-then jubilant Stacey that it was actually after popstar Charli XCX.

    The bizarre decision to name the baby after Charli XCX, who is a 31-year-old popstar from Cambride, went viral online even prompting the singer to respond, saying: “shout out my gays in the writers room!”

