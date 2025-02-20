Edinburgh Castle crowned Scotland’s most Instagrammable landmark, new study reveals
With this in mind, the team at House of Bruar have released a study on the most scenic Scottish destinations to visit this winter.
Taking a seedlist of Scottish landmarks and destinations, the team ranked each location based on their number of Instagram post hashtags.
The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/10-must-see-scottish-winter-destinations/
In first place, Edinburgh Castle was ranked the most scenic Scottish destination to visit during wintertime, boasting an impressive 743,000 Instagram hashtags.
This will come as no surprise for anyone familiar with its beautiful architecture and stunning castle grounds. Edinburgh Castle is a delight in any season, but its impressive silhouette looks even more fantastical amongst the fog and hazy sunlight that the winter brings.
See how other Scottish landmarks rank below…
1. Edinburgh Castle - 743,000 hashtags
2. Ben Nevis, Highlands - 284,000 hashtags
3. Royal Mile, Edinburgh - 213,000 hashtags
4. Kelso - 182,000 hashtags
5. Portree - 153,000 hashtags
6. Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye - 97,000 hashtags
7. Stirling Castle, Stirlingshire - 96,000 hashtags
8. Linlithgow - 93,000 hashtags
9. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Highlands - 87,000 hashtags
10. The Kelpies, Stirlingshire - 49,000 hashtags