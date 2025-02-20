Edinburgh Castle crowned Scotland’s most Instagrammable landmark, new study reveals

From cosy countryside escapes to exciting city festivities, Scotland is a magical place to visit during the colder seasons — but what are some of the country’s top landmarks that make for a perfect winter’s day out?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this in mind, the team at House of Bruar have released a study on the most scenic Scottish destinations to visit this winter.

Taking a seedlist of Scottish landmarks and destinations, the team ranked each location based on their number of Instagram post hashtags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/10-must-see-scottish-winter-destinations/

Scotland's Top 10 Most Scenic Winter Destinations

In first place, Edinburgh Castle was ranked the most scenic Scottish destination to visit during wintertime, boasting an impressive 743,000 Instagram hashtags.

This will come as no surprise for anyone familiar with its beautiful architecture and stunning castle grounds. Edinburgh Castle is a delight in any season, but its impressive silhouette looks even more fantastical amongst the fog and hazy sunlight that the winter brings.

See how other Scottish landmarks rank below…

1. Edinburgh Castle - 743,000 hashtags

Edinburgh Castle

2. Ben Nevis, Highlands - 284,000 hashtags

3. Royal Mile, Edinburgh - 213,000 hashtags

4. Kelso - 182,000 hashtags

5. Portree - 153,000 hashtags

6. Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye - 97,000 hashtags

7. Stirling Castle, Stirlingshire - 96,000 hashtags

8. Linlithgow - 93,000 hashtags

9. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Highlands - 87,000 hashtags

10. The Kelpies, Stirlingshire - 49,000 hashtags