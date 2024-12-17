Edinburgh Christmas Markets are the second most beautiful in the UK, new study reveals
The Edinburgh Christmas Markets hold the title as being the second most beautiful festive market in the UK, a new study reveals.
From the sparkling lights to the bustling crowds, Christmas markets provide the ideal setting for capturing those festive moments - but which UK cities are home to the most Instagram-worthy markets?
To answer this question, Jessops have compiled a list of the Christmas markets from the UK’s most populated cities and ranked the top 10 most scenic, based on the number of Instagram hashtags for each location.
Boasting 55,000 hashtags, Edinburgh's Christmas Markets come in as the second best markets to photograph in the UK. Set in the heart of Edinburgh's historic city centre, it offers a magical festive experience.
In 2023, the market attracted over 3 million visitors across Edinburgh's 51 days of Christmas, according to Edinburgh City Council, making it a must-visit destination during the festive season.
One of the highlights is the illuminated walk, where visitors can enjoy stunning views of Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. It's a perfect spot for photos, as the historic backdrop and twinkling lights create a beautiful scene, really capturing the spirit of Edinburgh at Christmas.
See how other cities rank below…
Manchester - 62,000 hashtags
Edinburgh - 55,000 hashtags
London (Hyde Park Winter Wonderland) - 35,000 hashtags
Bath - 35,000 hashtags
Birmingham - 21,000 hashtags
York - 11,000 hashtags
Nottingham - 6,400 hashtags
Leeds - 5,700 hashtags
Glasgow - 5,100 hashtags
Liverpool - 4,400 hashtags