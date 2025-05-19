Edinburgh crowned the UK’s most relaxed city

A new survey highlights Britain’s most restful and relaxed cities, as Clinical Psychologist, Dr McLaven explains the health benefits of rest. Scottish residents are leading the way, with Edinburgh taking the top spot for being the most well-rested and least burnt-out.

Edinburgh has officially been named the UK’s most restful and relaxed city, according to the newly released UK Rest Report by Platinum Spas.

The Scottish city topped the rankings for having the most well-rested and least burnt-out residents in the country, outshining cities like Liverpool and Newcastle, which took second and third place respectively.

Glasgow didn’t score quite so highly but, still made it into the top ten, coming in as the 7th most restful and relaxing city across the UK.

Dr Gracie McLaven

The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 2,000 UK adults, examining how people across the country are managing their rest and recovery in today’s fast-paced world.

Each city was scored across four categories relating to rest, and burnout levels before being combined and indexed to reveal the most and least relaxing places to live. The lower the score, the more well-rested and relaxed the location is.

The four key indicators included:

How recently residents last felt truly well-rested

The number of people experiencing burnout symptoms

Daily stress and burnout levels

Average hours of rest each week

Resting in nature

Edinburgh Named The Most Relaxed City in Britain

With its calming green spaces, rich cultural heritage, and laid-back charm, it’s perhaps no surprise that Edinburgh residents are leading the nation in restfulness.

Locals report last feeling well-rested on average five weeks ago. This is significantly more recent than the national average and far ahead of cities like Brighton, where many admit that they haven’t felt truly rested in 18 weeks.

The research suggests that people in Edinburgh are making a conscious effort to weave moments of calm into their daily lives. Which could be why the city ranks so well in the Rest Report. According to Platinum Spas research, even short periods of rest can have significant benefits. Just 15–30 minutes of quality downtime was linked to improved mood, energy, and mental clarity. Alongside positive changes to physical energy, patience, and productivity.

Dr Gracie McLaven, founder and clinical psychologist at Brain Body Wealth told Platinum Spas:

"As with most things in life, it’s not just about how long we rest, but how well we do it. Just 15 minutes of focused, intentional rest can dramatically lift our emotional wellbeing and focus."

The Top 10 Most Rested Cities in the UK

Edinburgh = 66 Liverpool = 73 Newcastle = 73 Sheffield = 74 Norwich = 75 Bristol = 75 Glasgow = 76 London = 76 Birmingham = 76 Leeds = 77

(Score out of 100, with 100 being the most burnt-out and poorly rested)

The report underscores a growing awareness of the importance of rest, particularly in urban environments.

Dr Gracie McLaven said,

“Rest is absolutely vital for our mental health, it’s during these quiet moments that our brain is able to process thoughts, regulate emotions, and consolidate memories. Without rest, our minds stay in a constant state of overload, which can lead to increased stress, irritability, and difficulty coping. Our nervous systems become dysregulated, our emotional reserves get depleted, and even small tasks can start to feel unmanageable.”

Dr Mclaven adds,

“There’s a beautiful Italian phrase,: ‘Il dolce far niente’ which quite simply means ‘the sweetness of doing nothing’. It captures the joy of rest for its own sake, not as a reward, not as laziness, but as something deeply human and nourishing. In our fast-paced, hyperproductive culture, we’ve lost that art. But reclaiming rest as something intentional, valuable, and even joyful could be one of the most powerful shifts we make for our mental wellbeing.”