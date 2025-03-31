Edinburgh has been named the best UK city for office workers
To find out, leader in office relocation and design Peldon Rose has analysed a variety of metrics including the percentage of people working from the office, the percentage of trains on time and the average number of food spots per 10,000 office workers and the number.
|Rank
|UK city
|% of people working from the office
|% of on-time trains
|Number of food provisions per 10,000 office workers
|Number of after-work activities per 10,000 office workers
|1
|Edinburgh
|61.1%
|67.0%
|188
|20
|2
|Blackpool
|79.8%
|63.0%
|167
|12
|3
|York
|64.5%
|37.0%
|189
|19
|4
|Newcastle
|70.0%
|52.0%
|168
|16
|5
|Glasgow
|66.7%
|72.0%
|172
|14
|6
|Nottingham
|74.5%
|58.0%
|216
|13
|7
|Manchester
|68.4%
|47.0%
|205
|14
|8
|Liverpool
|73.9%
|52.0%
|160
|17
|9
|Cardiff
|63.9%
|56.0%
|137
|10
|10
|Bristol
|61.4%
|52.0%
|145
|12
Edinburgh ranks as the UK's best city for office-based workers, with 61.1% working from the office.
With an average of 67% of trains on time, two-thirds are reliable - the highest number in the top 10 ranking.
Additionally, there is an average of 188 food provisions per 10,000 office workers and 20 after-work activities per 10,00 office workers.