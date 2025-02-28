Edinburgh has been declared the kebab capital of Scotland.

New search engine analysis by experts at PE has revealed the area saw a record rise in searches for the takeaway staple over the past 3 years.

In 2021, the popular dish was only searched an average of 14,960 times a month, but it shot up to 28,320.

That’s a whopping 89.3% surge.

Aberdeen came in second place with a 56.6% boost, followed by Dundee with 24.7% uplift.

Inverness and Stirling rounded out the table with 19.9% and 19.8% increases respectively.

From a national level, Scotland saw a 31.2% hoist in searches.

Josh Edwards, from PE - https://pe.solutions/ - proud sponsor of the kebab awards, has these top tips for cooking the best kebab.

“Pick Good Meat: Great kebabs start with good-quality meat—lamb, beef, chicken, or fish. Fatty cuts stay juicy, while lean ones can dry out. Marinate well to keep it tender and tasty.”

“Marinate for Flavour: A good marinade makes all the difference. Use spices, herbs, and something acidic like lemon or yoghurt. Let it soak in for a few hours or overnight for the best taste.”

“Skewer it Right: Evenly cut pieces cook better. Leave small gaps on the skewer so heat gets through properly. If using wooden skewers, soak them first so they don’t burn.”

“Cook on the Right Heat: Too much heat burns the outside while the inside stays raw. Too little dries it out. Medium-high heat gives a nice sear and keeps it juicy.”

“Serve with Tasty Sides: Good kebabs need good sides—fresh salad, warm flatbreads, and tasty sauces. Yoghurt dips, pickles, and grilled veggies add extra flavour.”