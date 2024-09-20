Edinburgh McDonald’s Restaurants Donate £15,000 To Local Cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Newbridge McDonald’s restaurant, owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine, has made a significant contribution to local charity, Neil’s Hugs Foundation. The charity received a total of £15,000, as well as in store support for the duration of September.

Neil’s Hugs Foundation was established in 2016 by Donna Paterson-Harvie following the tragic loss of her son to suicide in 2011. The charity runs support groups across West Lothian and Clackmannanshire to help support those struggling to cope with issues related to suicide, individuals facing mental health challenges, and to reduce the stigma attached to suicide. Those not living within the West Lothian and Clackmannanshire areas can access the charity for support either by emailing [email protected] or calling them on 07446 717501.

The funds provided by McDonald’s will contribute towards the running costs of the charity and allow the team to support more people across Scotland.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, in collaboration with the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at the McDonald’s restaurants, said: “We’re so proud to be able to provide Neil’s Hugs Foundation with this donation. We believe that it’s important to give back to the community in any way we can, and this donation reaffirms our commitment to supporting the areas we operate in. Donna, the charity’s CEO, is an inspiration and the work she does with her team is truly commendable. Neil’s Hugs Foundation provides a wonderful service to people in the local area, and we hope this money will help them to continue this terrific work. We look forward to continuing to work with Donna and her team in the future.”

Donna Paterson-Harvie, Founder and CEO at Neil’s Hugs, said: “We are so grateful to McDonald’s for this wonderful donation. The funding will play a vital role in developing and sustaining the services we provide to the local community and help with our ambition to expand across Scotland. Elliot and his team have supported us for a couple of years now and we are delighted to receive another amazing contribution from them.”

In 2023, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2.2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 87 charities.

