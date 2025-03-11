Edinburgh named one of the most expensive UK cities for a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick's Day fast approaching, millions across the UK are getting ready to celebrate on March 17 with plenty of Guinness in hand. But as the festivities approach, one key question comes to mind for those planning their budgets: which UK cities are charging a premium for a pint of Guinness? To find out, the experts at the price comparison site Idealo have analysed pint prices across a variety of pubs in top UK cities, calculating an average to reveal the cheapest places across the UK to enjoy a Guinness this St. Patrick's Day.

The 10 most expensive cities for a pint of Guinness:

1 London £5.87

2 Cambridge £5.66

pint of Guinness

3 Bath £5.41

4 Edinburgh £5.18

5 Oxford £5.08

5 Exeter£5.08

7 Bristol £5.04

8 Leeds £4.99

9 Birmingham £4.93

10 Brighton £4.91

Edinburgh ranks as the fourth most expensive UK city for a pint of Guinness, with an average cost of £5.18. For those celebrating St. Patrick's Day in this city, the cost of indulging can add up quickly. With the average person likely to have 3 to 5 pints, that could mean spending anywhere from £15.54 to £25.90 over the course of the festivities.

It may come as no surprise that London tops the list as the most expensive UK city for a pint of Guinness, with an average cost of £5.87.

Coming in second is Cambridge, where a pint of Guinness costs an average of £5.66, just a small premium below London. Bath rounds out the top three, with an average pint priced at £5.41.