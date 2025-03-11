Edinburgh named one of the most expensive UK cities for a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick’s Day
The 10 most expensive cities for a pint of Guinness:
1 London £5.87
2 Cambridge £5.66
3 Bath £5.41
4 Edinburgh £5.18
5 Oxford £5.08
5 Exeter£5.08
7 Bristol £5.04
8 Leeds £4.99
9 Birmingham £4.93
10 Brighton £4.91
Edinburgh ranks as the fourth most expensive UK city for a pint of Guinness, with an average cost of £5.18. For those celebrating St. Patrick's Day in this city, the cost of indulging can add up quickly. With the average person likely to have 3 to 5 pints, that could mean spending anywhere from £15.54 to £25.90 over the course of the festivities.
It may come as no surprise that London tops the list as the most expensive UK city for a pint of Guinness, with an average cost of £5.87.
Coming in second is Cambridge, where a pint of Guinness costs an average of £5.66, just a small premium below London. Bath rounds out the top three, with an average pint priced at £5.41.