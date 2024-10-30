Edinburgh revealed as Scottish City where you’re most likely to meet a ghost

The UK cities where you’re most likely to meet a ghost have been revealed, and Edinburgh ranks top in Scotland! According to The Paranormal Database, there have been 107 unique haunting manifestations and other otherworldly reports in Edinburgh, equating to 22 for every 10 square miles!

Below, Marianne Sparks, travel expert and owner of European Waterways, explains exactly why Edinburgh came out on top, and recommends other destinations for a spooky Scottish road trip:

“Edinburgh is an iconic haunt for paranormal enthusiasts, offering a vibrant history packed full of ghostly legends and spooky locations. The city’s medieval streets, dark alleyways and ancient buildings create the perfect backdrop for a spine-tingling adventure.

“One of the most haunted locations in Edinburgh is the Edinburgh Castle. In recent years, visitors have reported frequent sightings of ghostly figures, including a phantom piper and the spirits of prisoners once imprisoned in the Castle dungeons. Another must-see is the Real Mary King's Close, a network of underground streets buried beneath the Royal Mile. These shadowy passageways are said to be haunted by plague victims, with tales of mysterious shadows and disembodied voices.

“The Greyfriars Kirkyard is also a hotspot for ghost hunters. Greyfriars is said to be the final resting place of George Mackenzie, whose tomb is said to be cursed. Visitors have reported strange sensations and even physical attacks when near his grave.”

Other haunted locations for the ultimate Halloween-themed Scottish road trip:

Crathes Castle

Blair Street Vaults

St Andrew’s Cathedral

Cawdor Castle

Glencoe Highlands

Skail House

Dunrobin Castle

Inveraray Castle