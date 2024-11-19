Edinburgh shines bright: Named most beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Crowned Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Crowned Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

In a recent study by Solopress analyzing over 60 Christmas markets across the UK and Europe, Edinburgh, Scotland, has claimed the title of the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe. The study assessed various social media metrics, including TikTok and Instagram engagement, to rank these festive attractions. With 2,738 TikTok posts and a staggering 55,304 Instagram hashtags celebrating its charm, Edinburgh emerged as the clear winner.

What Sets Edinburgh’s Christmas Market Apart?

Edinburgh Crowned Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

Set against the enchanting backdrop of the iconic Edinburgh Castle, this market offers a truly magical experience. Nestled within the picturesque Princes Street Gardens, it perfectly blends tradition with modern festive attractions. Officially opening its gates on November 15, this year’s market promises a rich blend of beloved traditions and fresh surprises to delight visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market features an array of classic attractions such as the Traditional Christmas Market, the dazzling Big Wheel, the Christmas Ferris Wheel, and thrilling rides like the StarFlyer and Helter-Skelter. For ice skating enthusiasts, the outdoor rink provides a sparkling space to glide under the festive lights.

Families will love the Christmas Tree Maze at St Andrew Square, which boasts 450 radiant trees and offers a fun, interactive experience for children and adults alike. Visitors can also enjoy the Winter Warmer zone for some cozy downtime or follow the Winter Windows Trail, which showcases captivating festive artwork. For those seeking creative activities, hands-on workshops offer a chance to craft wreaths and holiday decor, making the market an engaging experience for all ages.

Live entertainment, delicious food stalls, and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus complete the sensory delight that has made Edinburgh’s Christmas Market a standout attraction.

Edinburgh Shines Bright: Named Most Beautiful Christmas Market in Europe

Social Media Buzz Boosts Edinburgh’s Appeal

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market owes much of its widespread acclaim to its vibrant digital presence. Social media platforms have been flooded with stunning photos and videos of the city’s twinkling lights, charming decorations, and lively festive atmosphere created with lights and CRAZY NEON®’s customized neon signs. The picturesque combination of historic architecture and modern festive sparkle has captured the hearts of visitors and digital audiences alike, propelling the market to the top of the rankings.

Top 10 Christmas Markets in the UK and Europe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solopress’s study ranked the top Christmas markets based on their social media performance and overall appeal:

1. Edinburgh – TikTok: 2,738 | Instagram: 55,304 | Score: 8.62

2. Winter Wonderland, London – TikTok: 3,409 | Instagram: 43,237 | Score: 8.60

3. Manchester – TikTok: 1,541 | Instagram: 62,109 | Score: 7.53

4. Bath – TikTok: 678 | Instagram: 35,115 | Score: 4.44

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Birmingham – TikTok: 1,019 | Instagram: 21,652 | Score: 3.91

6. York – TikTok: 307 | Instagram: 12,045 | Score: 2.28

7. Winchester – TikTok: 204 | Instagram: 10,319 | Score: 2.01

8. Nottingham – TikTok: 360 | Instagram: 6,494 | Score: 1.94

9. Glasgow – TikTok: 316 | Instagram: 5,169 | Score: 1.79

10. Cardiff – TikTok: 181 | Instagram: 4,998 | Score: 1.60

Interestingly, UK markets dominated the rankings, which may reflect the country's enthusiasm for festive celebrations and the active engagement of British users on social media platforms.

A Festive Must-Visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its unparalleled charm, Edinburgh’s Christmas Market offers visitors an unforgettable holiday experience. It's for the stunning views of the city, the lively activities, or simply soaking in the holiday spirit, Edinburgh proves itself a must-visit destination this festive season. If you’re inspired, why not explore other top-ranked Christmas markets across Europe and see how they compare?