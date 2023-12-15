Steve Halliwell played the role of Zak Dingle for 29 years.

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell has died at the age of 77, following an illness.

Halliwell was one of Emmerdale’s longest serving actors, playing the role of Zak Dingle for the past 29 years.

ITV confirmed that Halliwell died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

According to ITV News, his family released a statement on Halliwell’s death.

They said: "He was making us laugh to the end.

"The most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him."

They also thanked staff at St James’s Hospital in Leeds and Wheatfield Hospice, for looking after Halliwell in his final days, showing “love and kindness”.

Halliwell was born in Bury, Lancashire in 1946, and worked as an apprentice engineer as well as in cotton and paper mills before training in acting at Mountview Theatre School.