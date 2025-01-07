Energy price cap hike sparks expert opinion on how to cut down on bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the energy price cap rises again, an expert shares key tips on how to cut down on your energy bills this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofgem has increased its quarterly energy price cap by £21 a year, a 1.2% rise - which means that the average annual energy bill now costs £1,738 per year.

This increase comes on top of a 10% rise in the last quarter (October to December 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Fuller, an energy expert from West Country Electrical Services - https://www.westcountryelec.com/ shares his top 5 tips for saving money on energy bills this year.

Woman looking at energy bill invoice.

1. Maximise Savings with Tariffs and Battery Storage

“You can potentially reduce your energy bill up to 50% by utilising specific energy tariffs paired with domestic battery storage. An off-peak tariff, often referred to as Economy 7, offers cheaper electricity rates during designated hours of the day, typically at night.

“The benefits of using a battery storage system is that you can charge these during off-peak times and store energy. Then, during peak hours when electricity costs more, you can discharge your stored energy to power your home.

“Doing this offsets the cost of usage during expensive times, helping you save big while optimising your energy consumption.”

2. Turn Down the Thermostat and Save Big

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Turning your thermostat down by as little as 1 degree could save you as much as £145 a year. Doing this can significantly cut your heating costs without suffering much comfort.

“Heating typically accounts for a large portion of energy bills, so this is an effortless way to make a big impact on your household energy budget.”

3. Change Washing Machine Habits

“When using your washing machine, washing clothes at 30 degrees can save around 40% of energy used per year. Most laundry detergents are actually designed to work effectively at lower temperatures, so you can still get fresh, clean clothes without the extra cost to your energy.

“Additionally, washing full loads uses less energy per item than half loads. You could also skip the tumble dryer; opting to air-dry instead can save even more energy.”

4. Invest in A-Rated Energy-Efficient Appliances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are planning on upgrading home appliances this year, then choosing A-rated energy-efficient appliances is a smart move to cut down on your energy bills in the long run.

“These products consume significantly less electricity than older or less efficient models, helping you save money over time. Although the upfront cost may be on the high end, the savings over the appliance’s lifetime can offset the initial investment.”

5. Switch to LED Light Bulbs

“One of the easiest ways to cut your energy bills is to replace your old incandescent bulbs with LED light bulbs.

LED’s use at least 75% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer, meaning fewer replacements and more money saved over time.”