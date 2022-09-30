A nationwide day of action and protest has been planned across the United Kingdom by the Enough is Enough movement.

The group was founded by trade unions and other community organisations to push back against rising bills and low wages.

The movement has five demands which they will be making their voices heard at the protest across the UK.

These demands are:

1. A real pay rise

2. Slash energy bills

3. End food poverty

4. Decent homes for all

5. Tax the rich

A spokesperson for Enough is Enough said: “We are building a campaign to win them.

“That starts with holding rallies across Britain, forming community groups, organising picket line solidarity and taking action against the companies and individuals profiting from this crisis.

“We can’t rely on the establishment to solve our problems. It’s up to us in every workplace and every community.

“So, if you’re struggling to get by and your wages don’t cover the bills, if you’re fed up working harder for less and you’re worried about the future, or if you just can’t stand to see what’s happening to our country – join us.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to turn anger into action.”

Where are protests taking place?

Across the UK, protests are taking place in 40 towns and cities.

For further information on each of the protests visit the Enough is Enough website