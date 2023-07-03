An 18-year-old woman has died and four other people injured, including two fighting for their lives following a crash on a major UK road. Officers were called to the Pitsea flyover in Essex shortly before 2:30pm on Saturday, 1 July.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, died. Her family are aware and will continue to receive support from specialist officers.

The A13, where the crash occurred, was closed for a number of hours but reopened around 11pm on Saturday (July 1). The road underneath the flyover had to be temporarily closed due to dangers around debris falling.

As part of an appeal for witnesses, Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”

Detective Sergeant Sam Nason from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said “This was a tragic collision, and our thoughts are with those involved. We are continuing multiple enquiries this morning including speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV and dashcam.

