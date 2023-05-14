Graham Norton paid a moving tribute to the late Terry Wogan during the Eurovision final in Liverpool on Saturday (May 13). Wogan hosted the BBC commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest for over 35 years before resigning in 2008.

Wogan died from cancer at the age of 77 in 2016, but was very much a part of the Eurovision event last night which marked the first time the UK had hosted it since 1998.

During his time in the role, Sir Terry would always pour himself a glass of Baileys Irish Cream during the ninth song of the competition. This was something that thousands had joined in on over the years, as Wogan would often deliver lines such as: “I’ve seen this. This goes on for quite some time, so if you fancy making yourself a stiff drink, or putting the kettle on, or walking the dog, this is the time to do it.”

During the broadcast on BBC One, Norton told viewers: “I would urge you to raise whatever’s in front of you, a glass, a cup, a mug, and toast the memory of the late great Sir Terry Wogan. The man who was and always will be the voice of Eurovision, Sir Terry.”

Wogan was the BBC's commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest from 1971 before stepping down in 2008. The chat show host was also the voice of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998.

Wogan famously resigned from his role as commentator in 2008 following his comments made around the long standing voting debate within the contest. Wogan said the show was no longer a musical contest. Following his resignation Graham Norton stepped in.

Graham Norton is set to host Eurovision 2023 (Pic:Getty)