The highly anticipated Eurovision grand final will take place this weekend - but when will UK act Mae Muller perform?

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read

The Eurovision Song Contest is well and truly underway, with the grand final scheduled to take place this weekend.

The Eurovision Song Contest has begun and fans of the competition are eagerly awaiting the grand final following this week’s semi-finals. The grand final will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.

    UK entrant Muller will perform her tune ‘I Wrote A Song’ as part of her Eurovision performance. The London-born singer said ahead of her performance: “I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!

    Mae Muller will compete for the UK in Eurovision 2023Mae Muller will compete for the UK in Eurovision 2023
    “Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

    Eurovision grand final running order

    Here’s a full list of the acts who have made it through to the Eurovision Grand Final, in the running order they will perform in:

    1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
    2.  Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
    3. Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
    4. Poland: Blanka - Solo
    5. Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
    6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment
    7. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
    8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
    9. Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
    10. Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
    11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
    12. Estonia: Alika - Bridges
    13. Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
    14. Czechia: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
    15. Australia: Voyager - Promise
    16. Belgium: Gustaph - Because Of You
    17. Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
    18. Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
    19. Ukraine:TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
    20. Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
    21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter
    22. Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
    23. Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
    24. Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
    25.  Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
    26.  United Kingdom: Mae Muller -  I Wrote A Song
