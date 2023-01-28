Flybe has cancelled all scheduled flights after the airline went into administration on Saturday (January 28). The low cost carrier said customers have been urged not to proceed with their travel plans unless they have arranged alternative flights.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account , Flybe said: “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators.

“Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.” In a statement posted on its website , Flybe said those passengers who are due to fly with Flybe today or in the future should not travel to the airport unless an alternative flight with another airline has been arranged.

It added: “Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.” It also advised customers to contact relevant airlines or travel agents as they may be able to support alternative arrangements and provide further advice regarding any claim.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority ‘s consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

"We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information." For information or assistance, customers can also email the airline directly.

This is the second time that it went into administration. Flybe collapsed in March 2020, with the onset of the Covid pandemic seen as the final straw for the ailing airline, which had struggled with high operating costs. It relaunched two years later.