Fortnite has delighted comic book fans by announcing the latest Spider-Man update. It comes just weeks before the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie starring Mile Morales.

The battle-royale have shared that their latest update, launching today (May 23) will feature Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099). The pair will join the rankings of playable characters from today, adding to the Star Wars update that launched at the start of May.

Fortnite shared a teaser video to their official Twitter account which showed Miles Morales bursting through a window on a skyscraper before swinging out of frame. Migel O’Hara then steps into the hole before a teaser picture is shared with fans.

The game is yet to close its servers and go down to add the update to the game, with Fortnite Status (the games service update Twitter account) yet to reveal when the game will be taken offline. Downtime for a Fortnite update normally lasts around four hours, so fans can expect a small wait before getting back into their games.

With the previous v.24.30 update , the battle-royale game announced that servers would close at 8am, with the game going back live at midday. The update could potentially take less time so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter account to get the most accurate information.

A leaked trailer from Twitter user @ShiinaBR has shown fans what new skins can be expected in the game. The video shows off the new Miles Morales skin with a couple of nods to the previous Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse film.

