Four in 10 adults are worried about the cost of Christmas this year – but 75 per cent plan on shopping savvy as a result.

A poll of 2,000 people found 47 per cent use loyalty programmes as a way of saving around the festive period, with the average Brit signing up to four different loyalty programmes to help their cash go further.

But as many as 44 per cent have accrued loyalty points they haven’t got around to redeeming yet - estimated to be worth as much as £190. Although 48 per cent like to save up for something big, rather than spending points as soon as they receive them.

A spokesperson for loyalty programme Virgin Red, which commissioned the research, said: “With many Brits feeling the pinch from the rising cost of living, it’s great to see shoppers take advantage of points-earning opportunities when buying Christmas presents this year.

“Loyalty programmes with travel perks are a great place to start as you can literally turn your everyday spending into incredible experiences, and it seems like many people are now catching on.

It also emerged four in 10 base lots of their everyday purchases on whether they can get some sort of reward from their spending.

While others like comparing prices online before buying (43 per cent) and taking advantage of free delivery offers (36 per cent), according to the stats from OnePoll.com.

The research also revealed the UK’s biggest bargain hunters this Christmas, with Belfast, where 75 per cent of residents consider themselves one, coming out on top.

Those in Northern Ireland’s capital like finding festive deals – specifically when buying gifts (56 per cent), chocolates (41 per cent), and food (35 per cent).

Manchester took second place with 74 per cent identifying themselves as having an eye for a deal, followed by Southampton (73 per cent).

Those in both cities typically spend two-and-half hours each week searching for bargains.

And 61 per cent of those in Southampton dread having to buy anything full price – with 56 per cent of Mancunians feeling the same way.

The spokesperson for Virgin Red, which has seen more than one million new members joining in the past year, added: “It’s like winning the lottery when you can redeem loyalty points on something really special that you wouldn’t usually buy.”

Top 10 bargain-loving cities:

Belfast Manchester Southampton Newcastle London Brighton Birmingham Sheffield Liverpool Bristol