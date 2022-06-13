Frankie & Benny’s is giving away free pints to all dads this weekend

Dads can claim a free draught pint of Budweiser at Frankie & Benny’s restaurants this weekend (Photo: Getty Images)

Dads across the UK will be able to claim a free pint of beer at Frankie & Benny’s this weekend to celebrate Father’s Day.

The restaurant chain is offering a draught pint of Budweiser, or soft drink, on the house at its branches across the country from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 June.

How do I claim a free pint?

To claim the free pint, which is worth £4.40, dads simply need to sign up to the Frankie & Benny’s restaurant newsletter.

A code will then be emailed to confirm the sign up and this needs to be shown to a member of staff to get the freebie.

Anyone who signs up to the newsletter before 17 June will automatically receive a voucher for a free pint via email

The voucher is valid for multiple dads per table - customers just need to let servers know how many dads are in their party and they will scan the voucher multiple times.

The offer is only valid while dining in the restaurant and cannot be used at Frankie & Benny’s airport locations, or the Praed Street restaurant. It also cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The chain is also asking dads to create a TikTok video or Instagram Reel to win a year of year food (Photo: Frankie & Benny’s)

Dads could win a year of free food

Dads also have the chance to win a whole year of free food from Frankie & Benny’s in a new competition.

The chain is asking dads to create a TikTok video or share an Instagram Reel when they visit their local restaurant branch.

To be in with a chance of winning, the video simply needs to contain the hashta #DadsAtFrankies.

The competition is open to all dads in the UK and is running until 19 June.

Dads can post and enter as many times as they like and each new video will be counted as a separate entry.

The lucky winner will be selected at random from a pool of valid entries across TikTok and Instagram and will be informed by 30 June.