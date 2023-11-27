Watch the touching moment a freed nine-year-old Israeli hostage is reunited with his family
Nine-year-old Ohad Munder was one of the Israeli hostages freed by Hamas over the weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the touching moment that nine-year-old Israeli hostage Ohad Munder was reunited with his family after he was freed by Hamas alongside his mother Keren and grandmother Ruti.
Twenty-four hostages were freed after a four-day cease-fire agreement was made between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has agreed to release one Israeli hostage for every three prisoners freed under the truce.
The hostages were taken when Hamas launched a raid on Israel on October 7, which Israel said saw 1,200 people killed, and 240 taken hostage.