News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Glastonbury 2023: BBC announces exciting line-up of programmes across BBC1, Radio 1 and 2 and Radio 1Xtra

The BBC will showcase a variety of new programmes and specials across its TV channels and radio stations.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 31st May 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

The BBC has announced its planned coverage for this year’s Glastonbury festival. The five-day event is back this summer and is set to be shown across BBC TV channels and radio stations. 

There are a number of spectacular acts headlining at Glastonbury including Elton John, Arctic Monkey, Guns N’ Roses performing at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June. The huge music event takes place between Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday June 25. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glastonbury coverage will begin the weekend before the festival, as BBC Two readies viewers for the main event with We Love Glastonbury, Glastonbury Anthems and a newly re-versioned edition of Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting.

Each day, as the event is underway, BBC Glastonbury presenters will bring live sets, performance highlights and interviews with special guests to viewers.

Most Popular

    On Friday,June 23, as The One Show reports live from the festival from 7pm to 7.30pm. The full TV schedule over the festival is set to be announced before June.

    Over Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2, there will be special Glastonbury themed editions of programmes for listeners.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Radio presenter Tiffany Calver and DJ Kenny Allstar host a Glastonbury special on June 23 from 9pm to 12am, which will include Wizkid’s performance on the Other Stage. 

    On Saturday, June 24, from 7pm to 9pm, DJ Target brings listeners live music from the first two hours of BBC Radio 1Xtra at Glastonbury.

    The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 will once again be live from Glastonbury on June 23 from 7am to 10am, featuring live music performances, guests, and festival action from across the site courtesy of Richie Anderson and Tina Daheley.

    Related topics:BBCRadio 12023