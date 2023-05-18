News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Grand Theft Auto 5 publishers Take-Two hint at GTA 6 release after cancelling several unannounced games

Publishers of Grand Theft Auto 5, Take-Two, have hinted at a GTA 6 release after cancelling several unannounced games

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 18th May 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read

Grand Theft Auto 5 publisher Take-Two Interactive has just teased the release window for a potential GTA 6. The next entry in one of the biggest gaming franchises could be coming to consoles as soon as next year.

As part of the gaming companies yearly earnings report, Take-Two shared its projections for the next couple of years. This included a massive projection for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fiscal 2025 year would begin in April 2024, suggesting that a big game is set to launch from the company soon. A press release from Take-Two said: “Looking ahead, Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company. For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success.

“In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Most Popular

    Despite not mentioning Grand Theft Auto by name, the game franchise is the biggest owned by the publisher suggesting the announcement hints towards GTA 6. The news follows Take-Two’s announcement that several unannounced games have been delayed, whilst also quietly delaying others in what it calls a “challenging consumer backdrop.”

    Take-Two said that “the development timelines of some of our titles have lengthened, especially as we strive to redefine the creative standards of excellence in our industry, which affect our release slate for the year.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    The publisher of Grand Theft Auto 5 has hinted that GTA 6 is closer than expectedThe publisher of Grand Theft Auto 5 has hinted that GTA 6 is closer than expected
    The publisher of Grand Theft Auto 5 has hinted that GTA 6 is closer than expected

    The game publisher will receive a $54.2 million impairment charge in the later part of this year “related to capitalized software development costs for unreleased and cancelled console and PC titles.” Take-Two had originally revealed back in May 2021 that it aimed to release over 62 games by 2024 across a variety of platforms.

    Related topics:GamingPlayStationXbox